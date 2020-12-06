Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $126.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

