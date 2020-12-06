SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Raised by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 216,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 279,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 60.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,391 shares of company stock worth $12,321,221. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

