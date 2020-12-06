Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.05.

SHAK opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.95 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,530.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,627 shares of company stock valued at $38,614,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

