Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) & SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Critical Survey

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 2 6 0 2.75 SiTime 0 0 7 0 3.00

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $119.71, indicating a potential downside of 3.02%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $79.67, indicating a potential downside of 23.24%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than SiTime.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 6.46 $19.26 million $2.15 57.41 SiTime $84.07 million 20.91 -$10.67 million ($0.63) -164.75

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 3.50% 8.55% 5.28% SiTime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats SiTime on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators. Its solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation is a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.