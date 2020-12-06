Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 30 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,131.75 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,101.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $944.57. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

