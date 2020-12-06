Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 350 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 175.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ITT by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ITT by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in ITT by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in ITT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $76.46 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

