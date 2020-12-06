Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 139 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 198.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,065,000 after acquiring an additional 138,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Synopsys by 115.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after acquiring an additional 762,921 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $236.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.64.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

