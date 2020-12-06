Smithfield Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $61,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,848 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.