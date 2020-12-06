Smithfield Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

