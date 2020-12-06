Smithfield Trust Co. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock opened at $539.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,479 shares of company stock worth $29,188,386 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.30.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.