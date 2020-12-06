Smithfield Trust Co. Has $29,000 Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in SPX were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427,778 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 121,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SPX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

