Smithfield Trust Co. Has $37,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Global Payments by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $376,034. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Global Payments stock opened at $200.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

