Smithfield Trust Co. Has $50,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $149.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total value of $7,438,301.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 192,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,286,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,137 shares of company stock worth $32,628,602. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

