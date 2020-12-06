Smithfield Trust Co. Has $59,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 593.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,247,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 17,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 204.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.