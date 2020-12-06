Smithfield Trust Co. Has $62,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total transaction of $1,083,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Insiders have sold a total of 81,510 shares of company stock worth $28,684,229 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $378.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $382.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.29.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

