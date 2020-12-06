Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 79 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $152.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $153.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average of $132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

