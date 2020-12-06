Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 104 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $1,326,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 69,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $13,787,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $332.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.90 and its 200 day moving average is $386.02. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

