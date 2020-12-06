Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 191 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 213.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $57,252,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 505.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,158,000 after purchasing an additional 585,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $135.61 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

