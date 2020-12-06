Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 60 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $208.15 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 335.73 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,166 shares of company stock valued at $176,935,821. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.57.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

