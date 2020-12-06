Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $107.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

