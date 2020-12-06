Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

