Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,851 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 80,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,928.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,174 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $143.97 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

