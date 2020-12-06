Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,983 Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,750.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.97.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.