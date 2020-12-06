Sontag Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.