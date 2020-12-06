Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 111 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,250,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 230.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after purchasing an additional 818,777 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $708.33 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $751.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $742.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,019. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

