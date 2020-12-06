Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 1,293 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 483,003 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Exelon by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Exelon by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

EXC opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

