Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 1,469 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

