Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 286,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 593.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.49 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 204.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

