Sontag Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sontag Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Eaton by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 720,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $118.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

