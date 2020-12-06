Sontag Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sontag Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,721 shares of company stock worth $2,884,840 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.