Sontag Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sontag Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.