Sontag Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sontag Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $217.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

