Sontag Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 96.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,824,000 after buying an additional 509,697 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

