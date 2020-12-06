Sontag Advisory LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.39.

Shares of SPG opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

