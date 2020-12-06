Sontag Advisory LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,875 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $472,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 209,878 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 378.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $764,680.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,227 shares of company stock valued at $67,039,987 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

