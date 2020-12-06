Sontag Advisory LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sontag Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

