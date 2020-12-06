Sontag Advisory LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sontag Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,905 shares of company stock worth $383,846. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

