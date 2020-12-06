Sontag Advisory LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 89.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 326.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,195,000 after acquiring an additional 331,843 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $499.98 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $501.60. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.44.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

