Sontag Advisory LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.62.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $239.58 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average is $205.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

