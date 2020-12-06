Sontag Advisory LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

BIIB stock opened at $245.87 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

