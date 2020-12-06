Sontag Advisory LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 65,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 29.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $10.88 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

