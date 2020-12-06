Sontag Advisory LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

