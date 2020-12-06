Sontag Advisory LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

