Sontag Advisory LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after acquiring an additional 563,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after buying an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

