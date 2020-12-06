Sontag Advisory LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 46.0% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The Progressive by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in The Progressive by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,337,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,606,000 after buying an additional 80,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,701,924. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

