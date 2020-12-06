Sontag Advisory LLC Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

