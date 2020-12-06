Sontag Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,329,000 after acquiring an additional 298,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,191,086. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

