Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $217,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $599.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,560.00, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $607.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.01.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,885,170 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

