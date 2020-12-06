Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $221,000 in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sony by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,582,000 after acquiring an additional 402,808 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony by 53.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sony by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 99,306 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SNE shares. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

