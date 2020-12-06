Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $232,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 640.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO opened at $180.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day moving average of $157.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $184.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.